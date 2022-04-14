JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €245.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($266.30) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Barclays set a €238.00 ($258.70) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($252.17) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($252.17) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($226.09) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €220.88 ($240.08).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €186.45 ($202.66) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €201.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €192.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($175.60) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($244.46).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

