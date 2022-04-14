JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.85 ($50.92).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €34.68 ($37.69) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.09. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

