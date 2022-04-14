JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€61.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($66.30) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($70.98) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.05 ($71.80).

EPA BNP opened at €48.93 ($53.18) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.71. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($62.22) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($75.18).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

