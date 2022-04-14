JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 620 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.08) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.77) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target (down previously from GBX 900 ($11.73)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).
Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 556.20 ($7.25) on Monday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 573.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 590.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49.
easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.
