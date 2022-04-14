JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) a GBX 6,100 Price Target

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 6,100 ($79.49) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.79) target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($37.79) price objective on Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,813.46 ($49.69).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,158 ($41.15) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,478 ($71.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,234.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,076.28.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.84), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,284,076.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

