JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $69.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,323,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,389,919. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

