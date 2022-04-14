JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target to $24.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 55.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.74. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $74,048,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

