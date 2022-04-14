JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $101.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.47.

SCHW opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $63.46 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $435,461,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

