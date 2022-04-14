JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point lowered Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.72. Navient has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Navient by 25.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Navient by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

