JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $151.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.67.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $374.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.