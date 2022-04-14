JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $184.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

