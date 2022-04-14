JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $170.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.94.
NYSE:JPM opened at $127.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.80. The company has a market cap of $374.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.