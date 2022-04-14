JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $170.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.94.

NYSE:JPM opened at $127.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.80. The company has a market cap of $374.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

