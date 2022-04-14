JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMB. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,953.20 ($25.45).

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,669.50 ($21.76) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.74). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,655.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,621.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

