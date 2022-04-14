JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Target Price to $29.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AEO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

AEO opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,151,000 after purchasing an additional 426,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 120,135 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

