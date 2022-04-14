Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

