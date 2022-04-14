Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

NYSE JMIA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. 3,582,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

