Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after acquiring an additional 432,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

