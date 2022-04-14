Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.65) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 268.75 ($3.50).

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 209.40 ($2.73) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.17. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 165.20 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 300 ($3.91). The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 854 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,793.40 ($2,336.98). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.68), for a total value of £23,032.86 ($30,014.15).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

