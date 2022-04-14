Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
OTC:JTKWY opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
