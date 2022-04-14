K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Insider Anthony John Ford Purchases 10,000 Shares

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) insider Anthony John Ford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,838.15).

Shares of K3C stock opened at GBX 257.90 ($3.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.55 million and a P/E ratio of 25.25. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 237 ($3.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 535 ($6.97).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.90%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.39) price objective on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

