Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

KLDO stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.06. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

