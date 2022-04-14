Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Update

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the March 15th total of 537,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLTR shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaltura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Get Kaltura alerts:

KLTR stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Kaltura by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Kaltura by 545.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaltura (Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.