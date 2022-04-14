Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

KMDA opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kamada by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kamada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

