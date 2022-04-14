Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KARO stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a market cap of $724.88 million and a PE ratio of 32.60. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

