Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

KARO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

KARO opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.88 million and a P/E ratio of 32.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Equities analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

