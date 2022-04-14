Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of KPCPY stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

