Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Katapult during the third quarter worth about $4,600,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the fourth quarter worth about $1,974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 810.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 497,963 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 2,656.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 474,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 83.4% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 716,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 325,576 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPLT opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of -0.46.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Katapult had a net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

