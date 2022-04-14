KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $66.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 596.11 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 109,052 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after buying an additional 715,168 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of KBR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 683,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 97.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after buying an additional 556,378 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

