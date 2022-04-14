Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,344,512.80.
Shares of KEL opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$7.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.28.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
Featured Articles
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.