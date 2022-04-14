Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,344,512.80.

Shares of KEL opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$7.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.28.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.68.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

