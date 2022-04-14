KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Get KemPharm alerts:

KMPH has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

KemPharm stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KemPharm by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KemPharm by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.