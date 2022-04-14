KeyCorp Boosts Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $18.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE:KRP opened at $16.93 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 296.01%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 106.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 66,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

