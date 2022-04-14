KeyCorp Comments on Hub Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hub Group in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Shares of HUBG opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

