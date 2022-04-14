KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Stephens raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.65.

JBHT stock opened at $171.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.79. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

