KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.
JBHT stock opened at $171.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.79. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
