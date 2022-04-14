KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 2.21. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 771,625 shares of company stock worth $22,816,251. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

