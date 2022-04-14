KeyCorp Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $310.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.62% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

NVIDIA stock opened at $222.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 301.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 208.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

