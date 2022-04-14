KeyCorp Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $200.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QCOM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.90. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 179,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 370,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

