KeyCorp Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $250.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.51% from the stock’s current price.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Synaptics stock opened at $159.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.20. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,188,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

