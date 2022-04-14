KeyCorp Trims Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price to $14.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.11.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $5.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Angi has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $199,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Angi by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

