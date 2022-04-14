Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in March

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Shares of KYCCF stock opened at $447.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.33. Keyence has a 12 month low of $422.30 and a 12 month high of $711.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keyence from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keyence from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyence currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.00.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

