Keystone Law Group’s (KEYS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Keystone Law Group from GBX 850 ($11.08) to GBX 900 ($11.73) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

KEYS opened at GBX 677 ($8.82) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 684.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 772.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. Keystone Law Group has a 1 year low of GBX 523 ($6.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 910 ($11.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £211.72 million and a PE ratio of 35.38.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.