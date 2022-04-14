Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($44.96) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 3,150 ($41.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,275 ($42.68).
Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,630 ($34.27) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,355.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,634.59. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,950 ($25.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,366 ($43.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.
In other Keywords Studios news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($32.45) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($32,447.22).
About Keywords Studios (Get Rating)
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
