Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kforce Inc. and its subsidiaries provide professional staffing services and solutions to clients on both a temporary and permanent basis through our Technology and Finance and Accounting segments. Tech Segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients, focusing primarily on areas of information technology such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning and network architecture and security. FA segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients in areas such as accounting, transactional finance, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services and systems and controls analysis and documentation. Kforce Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.25.

KFRC opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.09. Kforce has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kforce by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

