Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of KRP stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 166,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 66,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

