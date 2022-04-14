Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of KMI opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $31,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

