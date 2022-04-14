Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.
KC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.
NASDAQ KC opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $50.02.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,229 shares during the period. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $7,043,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
