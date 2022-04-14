Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

KINS opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

