Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €54.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($100.00) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($104.35) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.77 ($99.75).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €54.32 ($59.04) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($88.93). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €84.48.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.