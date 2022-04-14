Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

