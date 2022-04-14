KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.96.

NYSE:KKR opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,158,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after buying an additional 5,738,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $389,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,965,000 after buying an additional 1,705,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

