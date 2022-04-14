KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.
Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 815,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,653,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 80,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 608.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 498,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 40,745 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.
KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.
